Chioma, the bride to be of popular musician, David Adeleke, with stage name, Davido, has tested negative to the Coronavirus Disease.

The musician made this known on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

Chioma had tested positive to COVID-19 after getting back into Nigeria with Davido and his band from a botched trip to the United States.

They were unable to perform because of the outbreak of the disease.

However, on return to Nigeria, Chioma tested positive to COVID-19.

Announcing the cheering news on Sunday, Davido tweeted: “Glory be to God .. Chioma has now tested negative twice for Covid19 … Thank you all for prayers …. We love you.”