Breaking: Davido loses first son with Chioma + Cause of death

Nigerian Singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has lost Ifeanyi, his first son with his fiancee, Chioma Rowland.

The development, which has been kept under wraps, occurred shortly after his grand third birthday party on October 20, 2022.

The death of Ifeanyi was confirmed by several prominent entertainers in veiled posts, allegedly starting with Eniola Badmus.

Others who did were comedian AY and Daddy Freeze.

Sources said Ifeanyi died in the family’s swimming pool in their Banana Island, Lagos State home.

On discovering that three-year-old Ifeanyi was in the pool unconscious, he was said to have been rushed to Lagoon Hospital, Lagos Island, where he was confirmed dead.

Before then, Davido had been seen in videos teaching him how to swim.

Davido made his flap his legs among other swimming instructions and lessons he gave him.

In the end, he concluded: “This one go learn quick.”