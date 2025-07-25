Breaking: Dangote retires from Dangote Cement, replacement named

Nigerian businessman, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has retired from Dangote Cement, The Eagle Online was told on Friday

Before his retirement from the cement arm of his multisectoral businesses, Dangote had served on the board of the company and was its Chairman.

It was learnt that a replacement has been named to replace him on the board as chairman.

The Eagle Online was told that Emmanuel Ikazoboh will take his position on the board.

