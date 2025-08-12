Breaking: Dangote refinery slashes petrol price to N820/litre

The Dangote refinery has reduced the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit, commonly referred to as petrol, from N850 to N820 per litre.

A statement signed by the Dangote Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, disclosed this on Tuesday.

“Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a reduction in the ex-depot (gantry) price of Premium Motor Spirit, commonly referred to as petrol, by N30 from N850 to N820 per litre, effective from 12th August 2025.

“As part of our unwavering commitment to national development, Dangote Petroleum Refinery assures the public of a consistent and uninterrupted supply of petroleum products,” the statement read partly.

Also Read:

It added that in line with its dedication to operational excellence and sustainable energy solutions, the refinery would commence the phased deployment of 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks for fuel distribution across Nigeria, effective August 15, 2025.

Post Views: 4