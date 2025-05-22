Breaking: Dangote Refinery reduces petrol price again

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Company has announced another reduction of N15 in the price of its high-quality Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol.

The reduction in the price of petrol was announced by the company in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Lagos State.

According to the firm, as a result of this reduction, Nigerians will now purchase the product at the following prices: N875 per litre in Lagos; N885 per litre in the South West; N895 per litre in the North West and North Central; while it will be sold for N905 per litre in the South East, South South, and North East.

These prices will apply through all its partners, including MRS, AP (Ardova), Heyden, Optima Energy, Techno Oil, and Hyde.

The refinery called on other marketers to join its expanding network of partners, thereby demonstrating their support for President Bola Tinubu’s Nigeria First policy, which advocates for the prioritisation of locally-produced goods and services.

Since the commencement of operations, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has consistently implemented cost-reduction strategies aimed at delivering tangible savings to Nigerians.

In February 2025, the company carried out two price reductions on petrol, resulting in a total decrease of N125 per litre.

This was followed by a further reduction of approximately N45 per litre in April.

Additionally, the prices of other key products such as diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) have been significantly lowered, improving affordability across transportation, industrial, and domestic energy sectors.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery recently reassured Nigerians of price stability despite fluctuations in global crude oil prices, reaffirming its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s economy.

It said: “By refining petroleum products domestically at the world’s largest single-train refinery, we are proud to make a substantial contribution to Nigeria’s energy security, foreign exchange savings, and overall economic resilience—aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which focuses on addressing the nation’s economic challenges and improving the well-being of Nigerians.

“We are immensely grateful to His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, for making this possible through the commendable Naira-for-Crude Initiative, which has enabled us to consistently reduce the price of petroleum products for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

Dangote Refinery further assured the public of a consistent supply of petroleum products, with sufficient reserves to meet domestic demand, as well as a surplus for export to enhance the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

