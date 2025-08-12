Breaking: Dangote reduces petrol price by N30

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical Limited has announced a reduction in the ex-depot (gantry) price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly referred to as petrol, by N30 with immediate effect.

The announcement was contained in a statement by the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, late on Tuesday.

With the reduction, the price of petrol from the depot will reduce from N850 per litre to N820 per litre.

Chiejina said: “As part of our unwavering commitment to national development, Dangote Petroleum Refinery assures the public of a consistent and uninterrupted supply of petroleum products.

“In line with our dedication to operational excellence and sustainable energy solutions, Dangote Petroleum Refinery will commence the phased deployment of 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks for fuel distribution across Nigeria, effective August 15, 2025.”

