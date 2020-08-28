Crystal Palace have completed the signing of QPR forward Eberechi Eze on a five-year deal for £19.5 million.

The highly-rated England Under-21 international started every Championship game and scored 14 goals for QPR last season.

Eze will boost Roy Hodgson’s misfiring attack ahead of the new campaign.

Only relegated Norwich (26) scored fewer goals than Palace (31) in last season’s Premier League.

Palace host Southampton in their first top flight game on September 12.

Eze, 22, said: “As a football club, I feel like there are great players here and it’s a brilliant opportunity for me to come and be with these players, to link up with them and to really push on.”

Crystal Palace Chairman, Steve Parish, said: “Eberechi is a player whose development we have followed closely.

“We are delighted he has chosen to sign for us over the other clubs that were interested.

“We feel that this is the right club for him to continue his development.”