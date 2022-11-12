Breaking: Criminal Forfeiture Case: INEC speaks on statement claiming investigation of Tinubu 

The Independent National Electoral Commission has denied a statement credited to it and which is trending on social media, claiming that

it has commenced an investigation into a case of criminal forfeiture against one of the Presidential candidates in the forthcoming General Election and is liaising with a Court in the United States of America in pursuit of same to determine possible violation of its guidelines or the Electoral Act 2022.

The denial is contained in a press statement, titled: “PURPORTED INVESTIGATION OF CRIMINAL FORFEITURE AGAINST A PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE” and signed by the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye.

“We wish to state categorically that the said Press Release did not emanate from the Commission nor is it pursuing the purported course of action. It is the handiwork of mischief makers and utterly fake.

“Press Releases from the Commission are uploaded to the INEC Press Corps platform and simultaneously disseminated through our website and official social media handles.

The public is advised to ignore the Press Release” Okoye declared.

There was an allegation of release of documents detailing alleged investigation of criminal forfeiture by a US court against the ruling APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu later this week.

The denied statement had claimed that the INEC it is “currently” liaising with the United States Court of Northern Illinois district on the documents dated July 23, 1993, before it takes decision.

The fake statement said the offence borders on issues of criminal forfeiture of funds linked to narcotics smuggling conspiracy and money laundering.

“INEC was equally studying the judgment in order to determine whether offences which contradict the INEC guidelines and Electoral Act 2022 has been committed.

“We endeavour to expedite the process and shall communicate the results of our findings together with our decision to the general public within ten working dates from today’s date” the denied statement claimed.





