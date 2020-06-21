The Commissioner, Ondo State Police Command, Bolaji Salami, has seized the pilot car of the Deputy Governor of the State, Alfred Agboola Ajayi, based on an alleged order from the State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The seizure came after the CP had held the Deputy Governor hostage for about four hours at the gate of the Government House in Akure on Saturday.

The video of the drama at the Government House emerged in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to the content of the video, CP Salami told Ajayi that he was not going to be allowed to leave the Government House based on his concluded plan to defect from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party.

According to the police boss, he had already received Ajayi’s letter of his plan to defect to the PDP on Monday (tomorrow).

Ajayi, however, told the CP that apart from the fact that he bought the pilot vehicle with his own money, Salami was not in the right position to dabble into political matters.

He said as the CP, Salami ought to be apolitical.

Akeredolu had been in the news of recent over mounting opposition to his second term bid.

The governorship election in Ondo State has been scheduled for November 26, 2019 by the Independent National Electoral Commission.