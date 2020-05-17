The Federal Government has caught a United Kingdom company approved for humanitarian flights into Nigeria operating commercial flights into the country.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, made this known on Sunday on his verified Twitter handle.

Nigeria had about six weeks ago banned commercial flights into the country following the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease in the country.

Only approved flights have been coming into Nigeria, with most of them ferrying Nigerians stranded outside the country because of the spread of COVID-19.

Sirika identified the company as Flair Aviation, with ties to Germany and the United Kingdom.

He tweeted: “Flair Aviation, a UK company, was given approval for humanitarian operations but regrettably we caught them conducting commercial flights.

“This is callous!

“The craft is impounded, the crew being interrogated.

“There shall be maximum penalty.

“Wrong time to try our resolve!”