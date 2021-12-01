Breaking: COVID-19: Two cases of Omicron variant confirmed in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has reported two cases of the Omicron variant Coronavirus Disease in the country.

This was revealed in a statement in the early hours of Wednesday by the Director-General of the NCDC, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa.

The statement said: “In line with the routine travel tests required of all international travellers, genomic sequencing at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control through its National Reference Laboratory, Abuja, confirms Nigeria’s first case of the Omicron variant.

“Genomic sequencing of positive cases from routine day-two testing for travellers to Nigeria identified two cases of Omicron variant among travellers from South Africa who arrived in Nigeria last week.

“Retrospective sequencing of previously confirmed cases among travellers to Nigeria also identified the Omicron variant among samples collected in October 2021.”