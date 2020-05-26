Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has been quarantined at an isolation centre in Lagos State.

Osimhen, who plays for Ligue 1 Lille, arrived from France on Monday alongside Paul Onuachu and two other foreign based Nigerian players whose name could not be confirmed.

He came into Nigeria via a chartered flight arranged by his club to attend the burial of his father, Patrick, who died on Saturday.

He touched down at the private wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 4:15pm.

Shortly after arrival, Osimhen was moved to one of the isolation centres in the state based on the COVID-19 protocols as put in place by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Any returnee into the country is expected to spend 14 days in isolation, during which tests would be carried out on them.

Onuachu and the other two foreign based players are with Osimhen at the isolation centre.