There was a slight drop in the number of Nigerians infected by the Coronavirus Disease from 667 on Friday to 661 on Saturday.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Saturday night.

However, the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, Lagos State, witnessed a rise of cases from 217 recorded on Friday, to 230 on Saturday.

Other states that recorded cases of COVID-19 on Saturday were Rivers (127), Delta (83), FCT (60), Oyo (51), Edo (31), Bayelsa (27), Kaduna (25), Plateau (13), Ondo (6), Nasarawa (3), Ekiti (2), Kano (2) and Borno (1).

In all, Nigeria had 19,808 confirmed cases as at Saturday night, with 6,718 discharged and 506 deaths.