The owner of Club Victoria, Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island, Lagos State has been arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command.

No fewer than 43 persons were arrested at the club in the early hours of Sunday for defying the Coronavirus Disease protocols of the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

According to available information, the club owner will be charged to court at Yaba on Wednesday (today) by 9.30am.

The Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, personally led the enforcement exercise carried out over the weekend.

Odumosu had between Friday midnight and Saturday morning also led an operation in which about 250 night clubbers were arrested in Surulere, Maryland and Victoria Island.

The Federal Government, through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, emplaced a 12am to 4am curfew to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had also last week emphasised the need for Lagosians to comply with all COVID-19 protocols, especially the curfew.