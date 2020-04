Osun State accounted for nine out of 12 new Coronavirus Disease cases recorded in the country as announced on Wednesday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease control made this known on Wednesday on its Twitter handle.

Other states that threw up new patients of COVID-19 in the country were Edo and Ekiti States that had two cases and one case respectively.

This brings to 151 the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

While two of them died, nine had been successfully treated and discharged.