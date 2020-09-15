RelatedPosts No Content Available

Only seven states and the Federal Capital Territory reported new cases of Coronavirus Disease on Tuesday.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

According to lead agency in the fight against the pandemic, Lagos State recorded 33 new cases, followed by Plateau and Kaduna States with 27 and 17 fresh infections.

Ogun State recorded six cases, FCT four and Anambra, Ekiti and Nasarawa States one each, bringing the total number of infections on Tuesday to 90.

In all, the country has had 56,478 confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic, with 44,430 discharged and 1,088 deaths.