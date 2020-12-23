The number of infections recorded by Nigeria from the Coronavirus Disease on Tuesday almost tripled those recorded on Monday.

The latest data was released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle late on Tuesday.

According to the NCDC, the newly pronounced epicentres of the pandemic in Nigeria: Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Lagos and Kaduna States, led the chart for the number of infections.

According to the NCDC, while the FCT recorded 416 cases, Lagos and Kaduna State had 324 and 68 infections respectively on Tuesday.

Other states with new cases on Tuesday were Plateau-42, Kwara-32, Kano-24, Gombe-14, Sokoto-12, Yobe-12, Akwa Ibom-11, Bayelsa-10, Rivers-7, Bauchi-7, Ogun-6, Oyo-5, Edo-4, Taraba-4 and Jigawa-1.

In all for Tuesday, Nigeria recorded 999 fresh cases.

On Monday, the number of infections was put at 356.

Also on Tuesday, four persons lost their lives.

As at Tuesday, Nigeria has had 79,789 confirmed cases, with 68,879 successfully treated and discharged and 1,231 deaths.