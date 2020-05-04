Nigeria on Monday set a new daily record in number of positive cases from the Coronavirus Disease.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on its Twitter handle late on Wednesday.

The country had a total of 245 positive cases.

Before then, the highest single day infection was 238, which was recorded on May 1, 2020.

Though Lagos State still remained at the top of the ladder with highest number of infections, Katsina State was a surprise second with 37 cases.

Lagos State had 73 positive tests returned.

Jigawa State came out with 32 cases, while Kano State recorded 23 and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja had 19.

Borno, Edo, Bauchi and Adamawa States had 18, 10, nine and six cases each.

While Oyo and Ogun States recorded five cases each, Ekiti, Osun, Benue, Niger and Zamfara States each had one.

In all, as at the close of the day on May 4, 2020, Nigeria had a total of 2,802 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 93 deaths and 417 cases successfully treated and discharged.