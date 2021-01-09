Nigeria on Saturday recorded 1,585 new cases of COVID-19, with eight fatalities.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle in the early hours of Sunday.

The epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, Lagos State, recorded the highest figure of new infections with 573 cases, followed by the Federal Capital Territory, which had 182.

Plateau, Gombe, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Ondo, Ogun, Nasarawa, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Kaduna, Anambra, Delta, Kano, Osun, Ebonyi, Katsina and Niger States recorded 162, 81, 75, 68, 58, 55, 42, 40, 36, 31, 27, 22, 19, 17, 17, 16, 14 and 14 respectively.

Other states with new infections on Saturday were Bayelsa-9, EKiti-8, Borno-7, Jigawa-5, Abia-4 and Bauchi-3.

With the eight new deaths, the number of fatalities from COVID-19 in Nigeria has risen to 1,350.