Nigeria on Wednesday recorded its highest number of infections in one day as 196 persons tested positive to Coronavirus Disease.

This was made known by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle at 11:59pm on Wednesday.

The latest figure was one case higher than that of Tuesday, which was 195 and the highest infection in one day.

Like it was on Tuesday, Lagos and Kano States had the highest number of cases.

While Lagos State recorded 87 cases, Kano had 24.

Gombe State had 18 cases; Kaduna State 17, Federal Capital Territory 16; Katsina State 10; Sokoto 8; Edo 7; Borno 6; and Yobe, Ebonyi and Adamawa one each.

In all, as at 11:55pm on April 29, Nigeria had a total of 1,728 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported, with 307 successfully treated and discharged and 51 deaths.