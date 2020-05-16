Nigeria on Saturday recorded five more deaths from the Coronavirus Disease.

So also did the country record 176 new cases of the COVID-19.

These were part of the figures released late on Saturday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control via its Twitter handle.

According to the NCDC, Lagos accounted for 95 of the new infections, while Oyo State recorded 31 of them.

According to the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, the 31 infections were from one company in Ibadan, the state capital.

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, had 11 new infections, while Niger and Borno States had eight each, with Jigawa, Kaduna and Anambra States recording six, four and three respectively.

Edo, Rivers, Nasarawa and Bauchi States had two infections each, while Benue and Zamfara States were with one case each.

In all as at the close of Saturday’s testings, the country had recorded a total of 5,621 cases of COVID-19, with 176 deaths, up from 171 on Friday, and 1,472 successfully treated and discharged.