Nigeria on Sunday recorded a marked increase in the number of Coronavirus Disease cases in the country with 338 new infections.

The latest figure was nearly two times the number of cases recorded on Saturday.

The country on Saturday recorded 176 cases.

Lagos State alone had 177 cases on Sunday, one more than the 176 recorded by the entire country on Saturday.

Lagos State was followed by Kano State with 64 cases and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, which had 21 new infections.

Rivers, Plateau and Oyo States recorded 16, 14 and 11 new infections.

For Katsina State, it was nine cases, while Jigawa and Kaduna States had four each.

Abia, Bauchi and Borno States had three cases each, while Gombe, Akwa Ibom and Delta States recorded two each and Ondo, Kebbi and Sokoto States were with one infection each.

In all, Nigeria as at Sunday night had 5,959 cases of COVID-19 with 182 deaths and 1,594 treated and discharged.