Nigeria on Wednesday recorded more positive cases of Coronavirus Disease than it did on Tuesday with 184 new infections.

The number of infections on Tuesday was 146.

The latest figures on the pandemic was made known on the Twitter handle of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

According to the NCDC, Lagos State accounted for 51 of the 184 cases on Wednesday, while Jigawa, Bauchi, Katsina, Kano and Rivers States had 23, 16, 16, 14, 10 and 10 cases respectively.

Kwara State had nine cases, Delta and Kaduna State five each and Sokoto and Oyo States four each.

Kebbi, Nasarawa and Osun States had three infections each, with Ondo State with two and Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Anambra, Plateau and Niger States all having one each.

There was also an increase in the number of deaths, with eight patients losing their lives on Wednesday.

This brought the total number of deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country to 164.

In all as at Wednesday night, Nigeria had recorded 4,971 cases, with 1,070 successfully treated and discharged.