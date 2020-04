Nigeria has recorded 23 new Coronavirus Disease cases.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Wednesday on its Twitter handle.

This brings to 174 the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

According to the NCDC, nine of the cases were in Lagos, while the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja accounted for seven of the cases.

Akwa Ibom State has five cases, with Kaduna and Bauchi States having one each.