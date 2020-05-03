Nigeria has recorded 170 fresh cases of the Coronavirus Disease.

The figures were released in the early hours of Monday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle.

According to the figures, Lagos State had the highest number of infection with 39 cases, while Kano State had 29.

Ogun State reported 24 cases, with Bauchi, Kaduna, FCT and Sokoto having 18, 15, 12 and 12 each.

Katsina, Borno, Nasarawa, Adamawa and Oyo States had 8, 7, 3, 2 and 1 cases respectively.

There were also three deaths in the course of the day.

As at the time of reporting by the NCDC, Nigeria had a total of 2,558 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 400 patients discharged and 87 deaths.