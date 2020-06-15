Nigeria on Monday witnessed an increase in the number of Coronavirus Disease cases compared with Sunday’s figure.

While the country recorded 403 cases on Sunday, by Monday it increased by 170 cases to 573.

Lagos State, which was also second on the list of states with new infections with 68 cases, saw a sharp rise on Monday to 216 cases.

Others states with new infections as released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle were Rivers (103), Oyo (68), Edo (40), Kano (21), Gombe (20), FCT (17), Delta (13), Plateau (12), Bauchi (12), Niger (10), Kebbi (9), Ogun (8), Ondo (8), Abia (7), Nasarawa (5), Borno (1), Kwara (1), Benue (1) and Anambra (1).

With the latest figure, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state since the discovery of the Italian index case has been 16,658, with 424 deaths (with four recorded on Monday) and 5,349 discharged.