Breaking: COVID-19: Naira Marley now in Police custody

Popular musician, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, is now in police custody.

Naira Marley was one of those ordered by the Lagos State Police Command to report at its Criminal Investigation Department for attending a birthday party on Saturday in defiance of the lockdown occasioned by the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease in Nigeria.

Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Bello, had put together the party in honour of her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, whose birthday was on Saturday.

It was held in their residence at Amen Estate, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, confirmed the detention of Naira Marley in a statement shortly after Funke and Abdulrasheed Bello were sentenced for violating the lockdown order by a Magistrate Court in Ogba.

Elkana said: “Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley is now in Police custody.

“He will also be charged to Court for violating the restriction orders.

“The Command has launched a manhunt for the remaining persons who attended the party.”

Elkana said the Commissioner of the Command, Hakeem Odumosu, expressed his profound gratitude to Lagosians and “other well meaning Nigerians that speak up against the violations.

“Together we can stop the spread of COVID-19.”