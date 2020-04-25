The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has reported 87 fresh cases of Coronavirus Disease in the country for April 25.

The report, released close to midnight of April 25, showed that Lagos State still topped the list of states with infections.

It had 33 cases, while Borno, Osun and Katsina reported 18, 12 and nine cases respectively.

Kano State, from where many Nigerians are expecting a huge figure, turned in only four cases.

The expectation was largely because of the burial of over 150 persons in the state in a space of two days.

The NCDC had said the report on Kano State had not been coming in as expected because its laboratory and office there had become dysfunctional.

Other states that reported cases on Saturday were Ekiti, Edo, Bauchi and Imo with four, three, three and one infections respectively.

The latest figures bring to 1,182 the number of cases in the country.

While 222 of the cases had been successfully treated and discharged, 35 had died.