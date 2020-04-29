Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 195 new cases of the Coronavirus Disease, the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country on February 27, 2020.

This was disclosed in the early hours of Wednesday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in a tweet on its Twitter handle.

According to the NCDC, Lagos led other states in terms of number of infections, with 80.

Kano State, which had its NCDC laboratory testing centre reactivated on Tuesday, followed with 38 infections.

Ogun and Bauchi States had 15 cases each, while Borno, Gombe, Sokoto, Edo, Jigawa and Zamfara States had 11, 10, nine, five, five and two cases respectively.

Rivers, Enugu, Delta and Nasarawa States and the Federal Capital Territory had one case each.

This brings the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria as at 11:50pm on April 28, 2020 to 1,532.

The number of deaths rose from 40 to 44 as four more died of the disease on Tuesday, while 255 patients had been successfully treated and discharged.