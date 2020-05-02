Lagos State returned to the top of the table in the number of persons infected by the Coronavirus Disease on Saturday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this late on Saturday on its Twitter handle.

Out of the 220 cases reported by the NCDC for the day, Lagos State had 62, while the Federal Capital Territory recorded 52.

Kaduna State, which had earlier in the day reported that 14 almajiris from Sokoto State tested positive, was with a total of 31 cases for the day.

Sokoto, Kebbi, Yobe and Borno States had 13, 10, nine and six cases respectively.

Edo and Bauchi States reported five cases each, with Gombe, Enugu and Oyo States having four each.

While Zamfara State reported three cases each, Kano State was among those with two cases each, with others being Nasarawa, Osun, Ebonyi, Kwara, and Plateau States.

Just like May 1, the country recorded 17 deaths on Saturday, bringing the number of deaths so far to 85.

With a total of 2,388 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Nigeria so far, the country has also successfully treated and discharged 385 cases.