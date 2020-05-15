Lagos State recorded a huge leap in the number of Coronavirus Disease cases in Nigeria with 179 out of the 288 infections in the country.

The figures were released on Friday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle.

The figures for Lagos on Wednesday and Thursday had been 51 and 58 respectively before recording more than half of the entire cases nationwide on Friday.

Coming a distant second was Kaduna State with 20 cases, with Katsina, Jigawa, Borno and Ogun with 15, 15, 13 and 11 infections.

Kano had eight cases, while the Federal Capital Territory recorded seven, with Niger and Ekiti States having four each.

Oyo, Delta and Bauchi States had three cases each, with Edo and Kwara States having two and one respectively.

In all as at Friday night, Nigeria had 5,445 cases of COVID-19, with 1,320 discharged and 171 deaths.