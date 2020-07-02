Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, the wife of the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, has tested positive for Coronavirus Disease.

This is coming a few hours after the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, died from complications arising from COVID-19.

It also comes a day after Governor Akeredolu confirmed he was COVID-19 positive.

So also have six lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly who accompanied Governor Akeredolu to Abuja for the purchase and submission of the Expression of Interest Forms for the governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress tested positive.

Arabinrin Akeredolu has urged women who were present at a programme she held for widows some days back to go for testing.

She said: “I therefore urge all the widows in Idanre and Odigbo LGAs that attended her recent program to go for the test.”