Thirty-one staff of the same company in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, have tested positive to Coronavirus Disease.

This was revealed by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday.

Makinde, in a tweet on his Twitter handle, said the company has been shut down, while contact tracing had begun.

He tweeted: “The COVID-19 confirmation tests for thirty-one suspected cases came back POSITIVE.

“Thirty of these cases are members of staff of the same organisation based in Ibadan South West Local Government Area.

“The organisation has been shut down and will be decontaminated.

“We urge members of the public to remain calm as the situation is under control.

“Intensified contact tracing has already commenced.

“We will give an update on any additional measures that may need to be taken.

“The remaining one case is from Egbeda Local Government Area.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State as at 8 PM today, is 107.”