A Kano State High Court has sacked four emirs appointed by the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje.

According to Daily Nigerian, Usman Na’Abba, the Presiding Judge, gave the order on Thursday.

The governor had created four additional Emirates in Kano in a bid to diminish the influence of Muhammad Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, claiming that the move was for administrative convenience.

Emir Sanusi challenged the action in court.