A Magistrate’s Court sitting in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, on Monday, ordered the remand of Sahara Reporters Publisher, Omoyele Sowore, and four other activists in Kuje Correctional Centre pending the hearing of their bail applications.

Their formal bail application is expected to be heard on Tuesday, January 5, 2020.

Sowore and other activists were arraigned on three charges of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and attempting to incite others.

They were earlier arrested for holding a protest against bad governance on New Year’s Eve in Abuja and subsequently taken to a police unit infamously known as ‘Abattoir’ in the Lokogoma area of the FCT.

The activists, however, denied the charges.