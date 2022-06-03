Breaking: Court remands late Osinachi’s husband in Kuje Prison

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Wuse, has ordered the remand of the late gospel singer, Osinachi, Peter Nwachukwu, in the Kuje prison.

Justice Ngozi Nwosu-Iheme, in a ruling Friday, ordered that Nwachukwu remain in custody until the conclusion of his trial.

The judge gave the ruling after Nwachukwu pleaded not guilty to the 23-count charge, bordering on domestic violence and homicide, among others, pressed against him by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

Osinachi, reputed for her Ekuweme release, was a lead gospel singer at the Dunamis Church, Abuja until her death.

Osinachi died April 9 in an undisclosed hospital in FCT due to some mysterious reasons