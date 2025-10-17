Breaking: Court rejects police request to stop ‘Free Nnamdi KanuNow’ protest

The Federal High Court in Abuja has refused an application from the Nigeria Police Force to stop the “Free Nnamdi KanuNow” protest, permitting the demonstration to proceed as scheduled on Monday, October 20, 2025.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had dispatched police lawyers to the court to move an ex parte motion against activist and protest organiser, Omoyele Sowore, in a bid to legally preempt the planned demonstration slated for the Aso Rock Villa.

However, Justice Umar of the Federal High Court, Abuja, declined to grant the motion, which would have immediately restrained the protest from taking place without hearing the opposing side.

The Judge instead instructed the police to formally serve notice of their application on Sowore and adjourned the case until Tuesday for a proper, contested hearing.

Reacting to the judicial decision, the protest convener, Omoyele Sowore, affirmed the court’s decision as a victory for civil liberties and doubled down on the scheduled protest.

In a statement issued on his X handle on Friday following the ruling, Sowore said, “IG of PoliceNG Kayode Egbetokun dispatched police lawyers to sue me, in an effort to halt the FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest scheduled for Aso Rock Villa on Monday

.“However, the judge, Justice Umar of Federal High Court in Abuja, refused to grant the ex parte motion, instead instructing him to serve me notice and adjourning the case until Tuesday for a proper hearing.”

More details later…