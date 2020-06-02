A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the immediate release of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu from prison.

The court handed down the order on Tuesday.

The order followed a Supreme Court ruling on May 8, 2020, which nullified the conviction of Kalu by Justice Mohammed Idris last year.

Idris had sentenced Kalu and one other to 12 years imprisonment over alleged fraud while he was governor of Abia State.

But the Supreme Court voided the judgment, saying that since Idris had been elevated to the Court of Appeal, he ought not to have delivered judgment in the case.

Based on this, the Federal High Court in its judgement on Tuesday, delivered Justice Muhammed Liman, ordered the immediate release of Kalu.

Liman explained that this became necessary since the Supreme Court held that Justice Idris gave the judgment without jurisdiction.