A Federal High Court in Abuja has okayed the detention of the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress for 45 days.

The detention order of the Publisher of Sahara Reporters was based on the request of the Department of State Services to further detain the convener of #RevolutionNow.

The DSS had initially mulled detaining him for 90 days.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo gave the oder on Thursday sequel to an ex-parte motion by the DSS.

Justice Taiwo said Sowore should be detained for 45 days in the first instance, which could be renewed upon application to enable the DSS complete its investigation.

In the motion ex-parte brought by the DSS, under Section 27 of the Terrorism Prevention Act, the agency accused Sowore of engaging in terrorism Act.

It tendered two Digital Video Disks that contained a recording of Sowore’s meeting with the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, and an interview where he was said to have boasted that members of the equally proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria were going to join forces with him to bring down the Nigerian Government.