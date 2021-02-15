An Owerri High Court on Monday gave a judgment nullifying the impeachment of Jude Agbaso as Deputy Governor of Imo State.

The state House of Assembly had on March 28, 2013, impeached Agbaso as the deputy governor of the state on the allegations that he collected N458m and red label drink as bribes from a construction firm, J- pros.

Agbaso, who was as of the time the deputy to a former governor of the State, Rochas Okorocha, had contested his impeachment in courts.

Delivering the judgment on Monday, the trial judge, I. S Opara, said that he was giving the consent judgment since the parties had opted to settle out of court.

Counsel for Agbaso, Chijioke Emeka, had informed the court that his client and the defendants which included the state governor, the State House of Assembly and the Chief Judge of the State had February1 drafted terms of settlements and filed same in court on February 2.

In his brief judgment, the jurist said the terms of settlements had become a consent judgment of the court.

Briefing journalists after the court session, Agbaso’s counsel disclosed that the consent judgment had nullified the impeachment of his client on March 28, 2013, as the deputy governor of the state.