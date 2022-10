The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has cancelled all the primaries conducted by All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

This was as a result of the suit filed by some aggrieved APC members of the party who approached the court challenging the conduct of primary with claims of exclusion from delegate primaries conducted in the state.

It would be recalled also in 2019 that APC failed to present candidates for the elections due to inter party crisis in the state.