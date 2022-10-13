BREAKING: Court frees Nnamdi Kanu

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday upheld the appeal of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The court also discharged and acquitted the embattled leader of the proscribed group.

Kanu’s lawyer and human rights activist, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, confirmed this on his Facebook page on Thursday.

“Appeal allowed, Oyendu Mazi Nnamdi KANU, discharged and acquitted. We have won!,” he wrote.

Kanu had in his appeal dated April 29 and marked CA/ABJ/CR/625/2022, applied to be discharged and acquitted.

Kanu was first arraigned on December 23, 2015 and was later granted bail on April 25, 2017.

Details later…