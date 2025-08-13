Breaking: Court frees Ibom Air passenger after withdrawal of charges

An Ikeja Magistrate Court in Ogba, Lagos State on Wednesday discharged Comfort Emmanson, the Ibom Air passenger accused of unruly behaviour and assault aboard a flight.

The Presiding Magistrate, Olanrewaju Salami, struck out the case on Wednesday following the withdrawal of five count charge filed against her by the police.

The decision came after Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), announced that Ibom Air had agreed to drop its complaint.

Keyamo said the move followed consultations with aviation stakeholders, appeals from concerned individuals, and the remorse shown by the lady.

Emmanson, arrested over the August 10 incident, was arraigned on Monday and granted a bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum, but was remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre for failing to meet the conditions.

At the resumed hearing, prosecution counsel, Oluwabunmi Adeitan, informed the court of fresh developments and applied to withdraw the case.

The application was granted, effectively freeing Emmanson.

Vanguard News.

