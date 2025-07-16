Breaking: Court frees ex- Governor Fayose, upholds no-case submission in money laundering trial

A Federal High Court in Lagos has discharged and acquitted former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, of all charges in his long-standing money laundering case brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a judgement delivered on Tuesday morning, the court upheld Fayose’s no-case submission, effectively ruling that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against him to warrant further defence.

Fayose had been standing trial on allegations bordering on money laundering and fraud during his tenure as governor.

However, after years of legal proceedings, the court found that the evidence presented by the EFCC was insufficient to sustain the charges.

