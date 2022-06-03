Breaking: Court fixes August for hearing on Kyari’s extradition application

A Federal High Court in Abuja has scheduled judgment for August in the extradition proceedings involving suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari.

Justice Inyang Ekwo announced the date Friday after lawyers to parties made their final submissions.

Lawyer to Kyari, Nureini Jimoh (SAN) faulted the extradition application filed by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and prayed the court to reject it.

However, Counsel to the AGF, Pius Akutah argued in contrary, insisting that the AGF has complied with all necessary requirements for an extradition process.

Akutah prayed the court to allow the application and order the AGF to surrender Kyari as requested by the United States (US).

The hearing has been fixed for August 29, 2022.

Recall that the US had since requested the Nigerian authorities to surrender Kyari in connection with his alleged link with the international internet fraud suspect, Abbas Ramon (a.k.a Hushpuppi). More shortly…