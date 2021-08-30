Breaking: Court extends order restraining DSS, AGF from arresting Igboho

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan on Monday extended an interim order restraining the Department of State Services, and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), from arresting, killing, or harassing Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

The court presided over by Justice Ladiran Akintola also extended the order stopping the DSS and AGF from freezing the accounts of the embattled activist facing trial in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Lead counsel for Igboho, Yomi Aliyu (SAN), confirmed the development on Monday.

The case has been adjourned till September 7, 2021, for hearing.

Justice Akintola had on August 4, 2021, ordered the secret police and the AGF not to arrest Igboho or freeze his bank accounts.

Igboho, wanted by the DSS, has been in detention in Cotonou, Benin Republic, since July 19, 2021 when he was arrested at an airport as he tried to board a Germany-bound flight.

The DSS had raided his Ibadan residence on July 1, 2021, killed two of his associates and arrested 12 others.

Igboho and the leader of the umbrella body of the Yoruba self-determination group known as Ilana Omo Oodua, Banji Akintoye, have been seen together at press conferences and rallies championing the cause to secede from the Nigerian state and establish a Yoruba Nation despite the Federal Government’s insistence of a united and indissoluble Nigeria.

Akintoye, 86, said he relocated to Benin Republic to ensure the release of 48-year-old Igboho.

Details later…