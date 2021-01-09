A Federal High Court in Abuja on Saturday dismissed the alleged certificate forgery case filed against Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State by the All Progressives Congress and one of its members, Edobor Williams.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, held that the plaintiffs failed to prove their claim that Obaseki forged his academic certificates that he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission before the September 19 2019 governorship election in the state.

The judge found as lazy the attitude of the plaintiffs, who did no make any efforts to cross-check from the University of Ibadan and the West African Examination Council the two institutions that issued the certificates they claimed Obaseki forged.

The PUNCH.