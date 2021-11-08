Breaking: Court convicts Maina of money laundering

A federal high court in Abuja has convicted Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), on charges of money laundering.

In 2019, Maina was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) — but he pleaded not guilty to a 12-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N2 billion.

Delivering the judgment on Monday, Okon Abang, trial judge, held that Maina stole over N2 billion belonging to pensioners, “most of whom have died without reaping the fruits of their labour”.

“I find the defendant (Mr Maina) guilty and convicted in count 2, 6, 9, 3, 7 and 10,” Mr Abang held.