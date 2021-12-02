Breaking: Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday rescheduled the trial of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from January 19 to 18, 2022.

The shift in the trial date followed the abridgement of time granted by the Judge following a passionate plea to that effect.

Kanu’s lead lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor had approached the Court with an application seeking an order of the Court to accommodate the trial in November and December this year as against the earlier January 19, 2022.

The prosecuting Attorney of the Federal Government, Shuaib Labaran, however, told the Court that a counter affidavit opposing the request by the government has been filled and served on Kanu.

Justice Nyako however informed Kanu’s lawyer that the application for time abridgement cannot be granted because there was no judicial time for such an issue.

During the drama that ensued, the case diary of the Court was read to the lawyer to establish that the Court has crowded pending cases.

Following the insistence, Justice Nyako agreed to shift other cases slated for January 18 to accommodate the trial which would last till January 19 and 20.

Justice Nyako ordered the Department of State Services to allow Kanu to practise his faith, change his clothes and be given the maximum possible comfort in the detention facility.