Breaking: Coronavirus: Daystar stops physical gathering for services, lists alternatives

Daystar Christian Centre has suspended holding of services with members attending physically.

This development was made known in signed statement contained in the church’s Newsletter by its Senior Pastors, Sam and Nike Adeyemi.

According to the information in the newsletter, the instruction takes effect from March 21, 2020.

The Adeyemis explained that this was in obedience to the directive of the Lagos State Government on the curbing of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The statement said: "Following the directive of the Lagos State Government to restrict public gathering for religious activities with more than 50 worshippers over the COVID-19 pandemic, we have taken some measures to comply for the safety of all while maintaining our unique worship experience.

From the weekend of March 21st, Daystar Christian Centre will not hold physical gathering for worshippers at any of our locations in Oregun, Lekki, Ikorodu and Badagry centres till further notice. The Daystar experience will henceforth hold online on Saturdays (6pm), Sundays (7am, 8.45am, 10.30am, 12.15pm) and Wednesdays (6pm)….”

The statement provided links with which members could watch service online.

It also announced the suspension of the launch of its Alimosho Satellite Centre, already scheduled for March 21, 2020.

It also stated in details steps to take to prevent contacting COVID-19.

The statement by Sam and Nike Adeyemi reads in full:

Heartfelt greetings in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.

We will recall that the Lord gave us a word this year: REST! He, being all knowing, saw there would be storms, and has been instructing us that as long as we listen to Him and obey Him, we will be in alignment with His plans and we will find rest as He intervenes on our behalf.

We must avoid anxiety at this time, but rather pray as the scriptures admonish us in Philippians 4:6-7. God’s peace will keep our hearts and minds, His wisdom will guide us and His power will preserve us. Let us also pray for God to give creative wisdom to leaders, scientists and researchers for solutions that will preserve lives.

The global pandemic, Covid-19, which flared in Wuhan last November, has spread to over 140 countries including Nigeria. We are encouraged to observe the following guidelines:

Know How it Spreads

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and there is no cure.

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Take steps to protect yourself

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community.

Take steps to protect other.

Stay home if you’re sick.

Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Throw used tissues in the trash.

Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Wear a facemask if you are sick

If you are sick: You should wear a facemask when you are around other people (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle) and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office. If you are not able to wear a facemask (for example, because it causes trouble breathing), then you should do your best to cover your coughs and sneezes.

If you are NOT sick: You do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick.

Clean and disinfect

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.

If surfaces are dirty, clean them: Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.

Suspension of Physical Gathering for Services

Following the directive of the Lagos State Government to restrict public gathering for religious activities with more than 50 worshippers over the COVID-19 pandemic, we have taken some measures to comply for the safety of all while maintaining our unique worship experience.

From the weekend of March 21st, Daystar Christian Centre will not hold physical gathering for worshippers at any of our locations in Oregun, Lekki, Ikorodu and Badagry centres till further notice. The Daystar experience will henceforth hold online on Saturdays (6pm), Sundays (7am, 8.45am, 10.30am, 12.15pm) and Wednesdays (6pm) only on these platforms:

https://live.daystarng.org

https://www.facebook.com/daystarchristiancentre

https://instagram.com/daystarng, and

The Daystar Mobile app (Android/iOS)

In the same vein, the proposed launch of our Alimosho satellite centre this weekend is on hold. A new date will be made known in due course.

You can be assured that God saw this coming, and His power is not limited by anything. Do share this information as well as the links with your friends and family members, assured that God’s promise of protection, as found in Psalm 91, will always be your experience at home and abroad. Let us also be our brothers’ keepers at this time, demonstrating God’s love and assisting others as much as God enables us, without discrimination.

Christ, our Passover, has been sacrificed for us (1Corinthians 5:7). As the blood of the lamb activated God’s covenant protecting His people, God’s mercy through the blood of Christ will cause this plague to pass over our families, nations and planet. Amen!

Sam & Nike Adeyemi

Senior Pastors

Daystar Christian Centre

19 March, 2020.